Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 Celebs who aced party-ready style in white shirt dresses

It's that snuggly feeling that makes the monsoon what it is. While we've become romantics of the weather, we've found assurance in white shirt dresses to have a busy party season. That's the kind of heat-filled days we could use again to bring to life. After all, these have earned many winning sartorial titles back in summer and let's get these back on our streak for some glorious fun and edgy glamour. From Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Malaika Arora, here are the divas who proved white shirt dresses are for days.

Malaika Arora

What's as good as a dress? A smoking-hot black vest that compliments. The 48-year-old styled her high-low hemmed white shirt dress with a black velvet vest, gold platform peep-toe heels and a leather black handbag. Informally-formal, too hot, Mala!

Ananya Panday

There's too much white and then there's never too much fashion energy that the Liger actress can't handle. Styled by Meagan Concessio, she rocked a Self Cntrd mini white shirt dress which entailed front and back structured boning detail, oversized puff sleeves and a front zipper detail. This collared number was paired to make it look brunch or party-apt with Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps, gold cute triple-hoop earrings from Kichu jewellers and rings from Misho Designs.

Shraddha Kapoor

It's all saucy in here, it's the Saaho actress in a shirt dress. Pick a white button-down shirt and give it the natty taste it needs. Taking a basic collared number to a top-notch level was a corset that gave a sharp and sexy edge to her look. Style it with transparent-strappy stilettos to make a statement.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

You already know it's a cool shirt to own for it follows no regular collar pattern. It's amazingly pretty. The Nikamma actress opted for a ruffled, tiered collar white shirt dress which was paired up with printed shorts and a brown belt. Her day's look was massively loaded with accessories such as a metallic gold tote bag, stacked bracelets and stilettos.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Give us two already! Do you hear us, fashion gods? Dressed in a satin mini-white shirt dress with a collar, tight-fitted bodice, and drawstring details, her look also featured yellow mesh peep-toe heeled stilettos. That's how you give it a vamped-up look.

Whose dress is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

