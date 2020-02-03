Ananya Panday sizzles in a black and pink gown by Galia Lahav perfect for your next cocktail: Yay or Nay?

The actress made an appearance at an event and stunned in a black gown with a contrasting pink detail and thigh-high slit.

Ananya Panday is one actress who always manages to put her most fashionable foot forward everytime she steps out. Whether she is decked up in comfortable athleisure outfits or decks up for red carpet events, the actress always manages to make heads turn. Her fashion is not just talked about outside the theatre but in films as well!

Last night, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress made a statement as she stepped out for an event. She kept it sultry as she picked out a black gown by Galia Lahav. The basic ensemble was upgraded with a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and oversized balloon sleeves. A large pink exaggerated silk attachment at her waist that was pinned with a silver ribbon and featured a short train, added a splash of colour to the dark look.

She completed it with black pumps with silver rivets on it. Ananya also opted to go sans accessories and let her outfit do the talking. Her hair was pulled back into a slick side parting while her face was patted with dewy makeup and a fresh glow Dark, filled-in brows, a dewy glow, blush cheeks and neutral glossy lips completed her look for the event.

We thought Ananya looked absolutely fabulous in the outfit. We love the dash of pink on her otherwise monotone look. She also carried off the thigh-high slit and plunging neckline well!

What are your thoughts on Ananya's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

