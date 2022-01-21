Ananya Panday slays in Tiger Mist's halter neck top & leather pants for Gehraiyaan's trailer launch

The party season is so alive! And, we're all living our fantasies by donning one cool outfit at a time. One invite is sufficient to put us on a fever pitch mode because who doesn't want to be the traffic-stopper? Even if you were to take a risk, ensure that it pays off by looking ultra-stylish. So, if dresses were the familiar uniform for a long time now, we're sure it won't take you too long to get to peak exhaustion.

Be unafraid to ditch these. You can absolutely be the wearer of comfy outfits who is also a natural at looking trendy and truly the part. Don't let anybody tell you that virtual parties need nothing OTT in sight. Here's the look that can put every party animal in envy. With the trailer launch of the Gehraiyaan movie that dropped yesterday, fans have been on a 'can't keep calm' zone. Adding to the heat like a true bombshell, Ananya Panday shared pictures of her on social media this morning dressed in Tiger Mist's Pista green cross wrap halter-neck top with a front tie-up detail placed at the side. The top is built in a manner that could easily create an impressive cut-out.

The 23-year-old's midriff remained bare and the crop top was teamed by Celebrity stylist, Lakshmi Lehr with the Australian-based company's faux leather brown pants. Ananya's uber-chic look was tied up together with the snakeskin pointed-toe heeled boots and circular earrings from Viange. There's nothing like makeup and a hairstyle that complements it. Her dyed and poker-straight hair was side-parted and left open neat and gorgeous. The diva's eyelids were beautified with glittery gold eyeshadow, the skin kept matte, and a dewy peach pout looked so lit.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

