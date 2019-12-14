Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha to Sonam Kapoor: Celebrity looks from yesterday you CANNOT miss

A number of celebrities stepped out in their coolest outfits yesterday. Check them out and let us know who your favourite is.

Everyday, celebrities step out wearing the coolest outfits. A new outfit, a new day. For the leading ladies of Bollywood, nothing is as dressing up in one's best outfit no matter where they are heading out to. Today, it is not just red carpet events that celebrities dress up for. Whether they are heading to the airport, the gym, for promoting their upcoming films and more, they leave no stone unturned in looking their absolute best.

Check out all the celebrity sightings from yesterday and tell us who you think was the best dressed among them.

Sonakshi Sinha in Falguni and Shane Peacock To promote her latest film starring - Dabangg 3, the actress picked out a bright sunshine yellow anarkali suit with intricate detailed white embroidery on it. The actress looked like a vision in the outfit! Sonam K Ahuja in Osman Studio The Zoya Factor actress opted for a pastel green pantsuit that she looked ultra-chic in. The blazer bore a thick belt that cinched her waist. She also didn't sport anything below the blazer and paired her look with statement heart earrings and white pumps. Jacqueline Fernandez in Dolce and Gabbana The actress decked up in a formal outfit by the designer's house. It featured a structured Cheetah print blazer over well structured and fitted formal pants. The look reminded us of the 90's and we thought Jackie could have done so much better! Ananya Panday in Bhaavya The actress picked out a concept pantsuit that she looked phenomenal in. She picked out a fuzzy blazer, bustier and trousers with an asymmetrical cut-out. Panday completed her look with three-strap silver stilettos. Bhumi Pednekar in Manish Malhotra Not letting go of what seems to be her favourite trend, Bhumi picked out yet another sequin saree by designer Manish Malhotra. She pulled it off well and shone brightly in the number! Who do you think was the best dressed from yesterday? Comment below and let us know.

