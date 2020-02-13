From Ananya Panday to Sonam Kapoor: THESE looks from yesterday need your attention

From desi ensembles to casual looks, here are all the unmissable looks from yesterday. Check it out

Fashion has become an integral part of Bollywood. From airport lobbies to red carpet and industry parties, B-Town divas are always making sure to put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Yesterday, it proved to be no different as there were many actresses who ensured all eyes were on them as they stepped out. Check it out:

First on the list is Sonam Kapoor who looked stunning in a gold lehenga by Itrh. The actress styled the gold number with a matching dupatta that was draped over her shoulders. A pair of long earrings and a matching choker accessorised her look. Gold smokey eyes, contoured cheekbones, a neutral lip and a sleek topknot completed her look!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Moving on, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who showed the world how to dress up a simple pair of black jogger pants. She styled it with a grey puffer jacket that and brown boots. What stole the show was the red coloured pout that instantly turned the look into a glamorous one.

Janhvi Kapoor

Next on the list is Janhvi Kapoor who stepped out for a dinner in her casual attire. For the night, the young actress stuck to the classics and chose a pair of blue denim jeans and a white cropped top. A pair of sneakers and an Off-white bag completed her look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday channelled her inner diva as she opted for a bright orange dress that ensured all eyes were on her. Her dress bore an asymmetrical silhouette with a ruffled hem. A black rope belt cinched her waist while a pair of tie-up pumps added height to her tall frame.

Next, she made sure to look her best as she attended an event at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020. For the day, the diva chose to be her millennial self and opted for a pair of floral jeans and styled it with a colourfully printed tee. A pair of peep-toe heels and colourful studded earrings made for a complete look.

Whose look was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below. For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More