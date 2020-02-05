Ananya Panday sparkles in a gold outfit by Kresha Bajaj at Armaan Jain & Anissa’s reception; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday sparkles in a gold lehenga at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception. Check it out

The Student of the Year 2 debutante, Ananya Panday has currently been on a roll when it comes to her work front and there’s absolutely no denying that! The actress who was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh is currently working on her next film, Khaali Peeli where she will be seen alongside the young actor, Ishaan Khatter. While she has been making sure to create buzz when it came to her work front, the actress is also proving her worth when it comes to fashion. From airports to red carpets and promotional events, the 21--year-old is always making sure to put her best foot forward and her past look are enough proof of it.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the actress made a stunning statement in a gold lehenga at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception. The Kresha Bajaj creation ensured all eyes were on her as it was embellished in gold from head to toe. Ananya opted for an embellished lehenga skirt and styled it with a matching blouse that showed enough of her toned midriff. A matching sequinned dupatta was gracefully draped over her shoulders while a choker accessorised her look.

Soft smokey eyes, flawless base and a neutral lip served as a great glam while her mane was let loose in soft curls that brushed her shoulders.

