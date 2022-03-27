Ananya Panday sparkles as a showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock at the finale of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

And, like all beautiful things, today too had to come to an end but we're saying with a full-power closing show by Falguni Shane Peacock. The 2022 FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week was a five-day fun-filled event that had with it spark and glamour dripping through each ensemble as models set the ramp on an incessant fire. You never forget the grand finale and so the designer duo didn't leave us disappointed and had a gorgeous starlet to close this mega fashion affair as a show stopper.

Ananya Panday joined the fun in her own shiny avatar. The stage clearly had room for lots of lights and one thing that remained common with every model and the showstopper was the sparkling aesthetic each attire had. From mini dresses with structured shoulder pads, feathered outfits the hit signature of these designers, pantsuits with capes and bows, and dresses with side cut-outs. Hence proved, the summer heat has a tough competition to deal with. It was just drool-worthy max as Miss Panday donned a mini dress doused with equal parts of pink and purple shimmery embellishments.

The strapless number bore a V-neck coupled with a sharp-edged neckline and it only looked fabulous when it hugged her figure but also as the sweeping train at the back gave her company in the glam department. Lots of sheen and allure, the attire with the asymmetric hem was put together with ankle-strap stilettos and a gold bracelet with neon details which agreed with what was visibly spread as embellishments on the train. Her hairdo was sort of a very signature hairdo of the star, it had beachy waves and the diva's eyes sparkled with purple eyeshadow and a winged eyeliner look while her lips sat pretty with pink.

