Ananya Panday is a step closer to being a millennial style icon & her love for new age pantsuits serve proof

Ananya Panday and her love for new age pantsuits is real and it serves as enough style inspiration for all millennials out there!

For over the past few months, pantsuits have gained popularity like no other clothing has and while we’re finding our way to a more gender-neutral wardrobe, things are escalating quickly when it comes to trendy silhouettes. While a pantsuit has become almost of a classic, it is always fun to keep things trendy in new age silhouettes and who better to know all about it than the Student of the Year 2 debutant, Ananya Panday.

So, we dug into her closet only to find out some of the best inspiration if you’re a fan of pantsuits and like to keep things fun and casual!

Truly bringing her millennial edgy vibe to her pantsuits, Ananya surely has a knack of making outfits her own. When it comes to trendy silhouettes and colours, you can always count on her to bring something new to the table.

First up, we have this neon wonder that not only grabs attention, but the cropped jacket screams ‘trendy’. We’re a true fan!

Moving on, we have this linen wonder that was styled with a bandeau bralette and while you’d expect it to look off-beat, the beachy vibe was concluded with a cropped pant and contrasting heels!

Corsets are all fun and when mixed with a trendy pantsuit, it’s sure to create a statement!

Differing away from the ‘pant’ suit, Panday played her cards right by choosing some of the most trendy silhouettes. Skirt suits are all the rage and while the bossy vibes were enough to steal the show, the exaggerated shoulders and plaid make for a stunning look!

The next one on our list is this caged number that was not received quite well by the audience but does work well in her quest of stepping out of the box and trying out newer silhouettes!

Prints are a fin way to add quirk to any and every outfit that comes your way and Ananya surely knows how to do things right in that department! The actress made quite a statement in the printed shorts suit and added another statement colour by added a yellow crop top underneath!

Talk about fun and this look comes to mind. With the plaid and relaxed paper bag waist, the look screams comfort in style! With a ruched bandeau top underneath, trendy glasses and sneakers, this offbeat pantsuit is surely a winner!

What are your thoughts about her style? Let us know in the comments section below.

