Ananya Panday in Summer Somewhere co-ordinated set brings back a burst of summer glam in style; Yay or Nay?

Summer has moved on but we haven't from its playfully glam energy. We're talking coordinated sets and prints. We often found joy during the heavy sweat and sunshine days. We already know what it takes to look and feel fresh and just in time came a new reference by Ananya Panday. The Liger actress just enlivened our day and was guilty as charged, we're not thinking monsoon anymore. All that tall order you may have set with jackets to go out and about deserve to be in a standstill mode because here's something cooler to binge on.

Ananya Panday is a crop top girl and we have another to add to the testimony. Who can probably say no to crop tops, so fashionable and comfortable? We no longer want to make our style recipe revolve around something that doesn't serve on-point chicness. So cook yourself a classy look that offers glam more than meets the eye.

As seen here, the 23-year-old was styled by Meagan Concessio in a three-piece printed Summer Somewhere combo ideal for brunch which featured a handmade Noronha button-down shirt with an oversized fit and pearl button closure. This lightweight ensemble worth Rs. 3,990.00 was clubbed with a ruched bralette Rs. 2,990.00 top which had a sweetheart neckline. Ananya's printed colourful outfit was tied up together with Rs. 4,490.00 high-waisted Leon pants which had a baggy fit. Her OOTD was kept sporty and ultra-chill with white sports shoes. Dewy makeup and textured waves rounded off her look. Looks like sultry is the way of life now! We love it!



