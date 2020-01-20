Ananya Panday takes the desi route in a gorgeous lehenga by Arpita Mehta at Umang 2020; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday makes sure to slay as she dons a gorgeous desi ensemble by Arpita Mehta. Check it out

The young actress, Ananya Panday has been creating a lot of buzz lately and there’s absolutely no denying that! The 21-year-old diva has been already etching her name in the industry with movies like Student of the Year 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The actress will now be seen in her third movie, Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. While she is clearly making a bang with her work, Ms Panday has been also making sure to put her best foot forward when it comes down to fashion.

Yesterday, the actress made sure all eyes were on her as she strutted on the red carpet in a gorgeous lehenga by Arpita Mehta. Ananya has previously walked the ramp for the designer and this time around she chose to opt for a pale yellow ensemble by her. The lehenga featured a sleeveless blouse with seashells sewn on the side of her shoulder straps. The lehenga skirt also featured heavy embroideries all over with the hem gracefully brushing the floors.

Now, instead of styling her desi ensemble with a sleek bun or a traditional hairdo, Ananya switched things up in the most millennial way possible and styled her wavy mane in a braided ponytail. For her glam, Panday chose for soft smokey eyes, flawless base, loads of highlighter and a neutral-toned lip.

We loved the way she styled the look and cannot wait to see Ananya in more such desi ensembles. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

