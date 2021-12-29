Ananya Panday takes her edgy style game up a notch in an all-white Shivan & Narresh outfit; YAY or NAY?

Ananya Panday has been a style inspiration for the millennial crowd as well as her Gen-Z crowd since the time she has stepped into this industry. Her casual and comfortable looks have caused quite a storm among the youngsters and her fashion can usually be defined as bold but beautiful. She carries every trend with utmost charisma and glam and manages to pull off each trend effortlessly. The young actress has been spotted donning edgy outfits on several occasions and we are so in awe of all her looks.

The star kid has been giving us one edgy look after another and seems like she is having a major fashion transformation. For her latest photoshoot look, the actress took her edgy style up a notch on Instagram with a set of pictures of herself in an all-white ensemble that only she could pull off. Her outfit featured a flawless amalgamation of power dressing, funk, femininity and the need of the season, and the star kid posed pretty for the pictures.

Ananya’s quirky ensemble was by the designer duo, Shivan and Narresh. Styled by Meagan Concessio aka Spacemuffin, the outfit featured a white mesh jacket featuring cut-out details all over, and was held together in the front with one closure. The see-through jacket was layered over what seemed like a nude toned bralette that made the attire sultry without giving away too much. The jacket was teamed with a matching high-waisted knee-length skirt that added a touch of femininity to the quirky look.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress added a winter-friendly element to her off-beat look with a pair of white thigh-high boots bearing about 2 inches of heel. Meagan sealed Ananya’s look with accessories from Gehna Jewellers that comprised dainty diamond studded hoop earrings and multiple diamond fingerings.

Ananya opted for a retro looking hairstyle with her hair teased into a messy-looking bun. Her edges were messily pinned on the top and a few flyaways were left open. The Gen-Z girl opted for a natural makeup look with loads of highlighter, filled in brows, mascara-laden lashes, subtle shimmery eyeshadow, and a nude lipstick.

Did you like Ananya Panday’s edgy look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

