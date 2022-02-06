Ananya Panday takes the not-so regular cool girl route with a green top & white denim pants: Yay or Nay?

Once a fashionista, forever the one who loves to play dress-up, right? Some of us love to keep an account of all outfits we own and then there's a bunch that prefers to use this time to fill up their closets. If you're the one who belongs to the latter club, we have a reference that's sporty, cool, and fashionable, all in equal measure featuring Ananya Panday's latest look.

The starlet's series of looks for Gehraiyaan's promotions have been heavenly and utterly chic. Here's her recent add-on to the list and we're rooting for the denim pants and the shade of green that looks like a treat already. Winter is partially taking the goodbye ticket and summer seems to be all set to clock in. Here's a look that can define a no-fail summer style for you. Tanya Ghavri styled the 23-year-old in Mistress Rocks lime green crop top that came with full sleeves and white zipper detail. Going high on keeping it spiffy was her Rs. 4,200.00 white denim pants from Amore Couture based in Mumbai. If you're too done with skinny fit bottoms, go for straight-fit white pants with cut-out detail like Miss Panday. This is the kind of level-up you need to go for in 2022 to stay on the trendy bandwagon at all times.

Ananya's OOTN looked complete with white sneakers, pastel nail paint with floral art, a middle-parted hairdo, peach pout, brown glittery eyeshadow, and dewy skin. An absolute no-drama makeup so your outfit gets to own the entire spotlight.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

