Ananya Panday takes us back to college days with her simple jeans and tank top combo; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday keeps things casual and comfy as she steps out in the city. Check it out

Let’s throw it back to when college classes weren’t virtual and dressing up for college meant putting on a pair of jeans, styling it with a t-shirt and calling it a day. Now, obviously things have changed and even the Gen-Z generation have adopted fashion trends in their day to day lives. But, what brings us here today? We spotted Ananya Panday out and about in the city today and her simple yet chic attire took us back in time.

The actress who was seen leaving an apartment complex looked her casual best in a pair of blue mom jeans that must have felt as comfortable as they look. To balance the bagginess of her bottoms, she styled it with a lime green tank top that seems to be a trendy pick when it comes to the hue. Keeping the pastel vibe alive, the Student of the Year 2 debutante, styled the outfit with a baby pink mask that covered most of her makeup-free face.

While the outfit is perfect for every millennial’s casual day out, Ananya further added a sporty touch to the look by styling it with a pair of chunky white sneakers. Keeping the vibe alive, she also picked up a Louis Vuitton tote bag that hung down from her shoulder. The monogrammed LV bag in the classic neutral palette is quite an expensive choice and retails anywhere around INR 1.9 to 2.1 lakhs.

What are your thoughts about her casual outfits? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kriti Sanon to Anushka Sharma: 3 Times actresses let their silver jewellery steal the show

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×