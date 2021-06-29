  1. Home
Ananya Panday to Tara Sutaria: Beat the heat with these celeb approved ways to wear denim shorts in style

Style your denim shorts in different ways with these easy celeb-approved style tips. Check it out
44316 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 12:16 pm
Ananya Panday to Tara Sutaria: Beat the heat with these celeb approved ways to wear denim shorts in style Ananya Panday to Tara Sutaria: Beat the heat with these celeb approved ways to wear denim shorts in style
Whether it’s the summer or the monsoon, denim shorts can be a great wardrobe staple. Whether you style it with your beach slipper or your rain boots, it’s bound to make a statement. Lately, denim shorts have been a celeb favourite and we have many celebs showing the world how it’s done. Right from Alia Bhatt styling it with her tie-dye tee to Tara Sutaria picking out a kurta, here are all the celeb-approved ways to style your denim shorts. 

Tara Sutaria

One of the most unconventional ways to style denim shorts is to pair it with a kurta. Tara Sutaria gave the look an indo western twist and it’s honestly the chicest thing. While a simple pair of palazzo pants would have made it a desi look, we love the way Tara added that extra oomph to the look. 

Alia Bhatt

The other obvious choice is to style your denim shorts with a tee and it’s literally the easiest of outfits to put together. The actress dressed it up a bit by styling it up with gold hoops and a sleek bun. 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone went down the sporty lane and picked out a white strappy top and a pair of Nike kicks to style her denim shorts. It’s perfect for a day out with friends or a casual lunch date. 

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday added a quirky twist to her denim shorts by picking out a white number with prints all over. She then styled it with a striped and sequined off-shoulder top that added more to the quirky vibe. 

How would you style your denim shorts? Let us know in the comment section below. 

