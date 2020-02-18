From Ananya Panday to Tara Sutaria: Here are all the looks from yesterday you CANNOT afford to miss

From the airport to a casual movie night, here are all the looks from the day gone by. Check it out

The paparazzi culture in Bollywood is increasing at a rapid speed. Be it at the airport or even a casual movie night, the celebrities are always getting papped wherever they go. Now, this has definitely influenced the way Bollywood divas dress. They always make sure to look their best wherever they go. Yesterday was no different as the B-Town actress made a statement with their stunning styles. Here are all the looks from the day gone by:

First up, we have Kiara Advani who made a stunning statement as she went down the desi route in a gorgeous lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The heavily embroidered ensemble in blush pink perfectly complemented her skin tone while setting the mood right for the summer wedding. She styled it with blushed toned glam, a low ponytail and a potli bag by Aanchal Sayal. We are absolute fans!

Next on the list is Karisma Kapoor who made sure to look her best in a sheer ensemble by Bodice. The simple blacktop was elevated with sheer bishop sleeves that bore colourful stripes on it. Styling it with a matching sheer skirt, the diva definitely made heads turn!

Moving on, we have Tara Sutaria who stepped out for a movie date with boyfriend, Aadar Jain. The diva made sure to keep it simple in a pair of latex leggings that was styled with a white tank top. She layered it all with camouflage printed oversized jacket. Textured waves, mini purse and a pair of flip-flops completed her sans makeup, movie night look.

is next on the list who dressed up for the day out in a grey wonder by Toni Maticevski. The halter neck dress bore a ruffled hem with a high-low cut that showed enough of her long toned legs. A top knot, bold smokey eyes and a neutral-toned lip completed her look.

Lastly, we have Ananya Panday who arrived at the airport in a simple yet comfy desi outfit. The 21-year-old actress kept it simple in a white kurta set and dupatta. A comic bag and pair of embroidered flats completed her airport look.

