Ananya Panday in Tarun Tahiliani eloquently shows how to include black in your ethnic repertoire: Yay or Nay?

Want to opt for a stunning lehenga but bored of the conventional designs and colours. Ananya Panday’s edgy desi look might just help you out though your muddle. Take a look!

Fashion is a crucial asset when it comes to expressing yourself without uttering a single word. Colour palettes, silhouettes, prints, patterns and what not can be experimented with to illustrate your persona. Take Ananya Panday as a fashion specimen, the novice, who skyrocketed as one of the leading divas of Bollywood after her first movie Student of The Year 2, has a pretty, peppy personality and closet as well. She usually prefers wearing vibrant and playful outfits just like her own self. Be it ultra-cute hair accessories or dresses with funky prints, her wardrobe is every millennial girl’s dream come true.

All the previous desi looks that Ananya showered on us were undoubtedly stunning but a little on the safer side of the road. This time, the Khaali Peeli actress opted for a slightly edgy look and bowled us over. Ananya Panday struck a pose in a black lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani. The black base of the lehenga and choli was elaborately embellished with mirrors and colorful geometric patterns. The look also comprised of a curvy plunging neckline and a sheer dupatta with a vibrant border. For her glam look, she wore neutral makeup with filled in brows and perfectly done smokey eyes, letting down her voluminous locks in soft waves. The star topped off her look with a pair of diamond earrings with pearl danglers.

This edgy desi look was definitely a yay for us. What do you think about Ananya Panday in Tarun Tahiliani? Comment below and let us know.

