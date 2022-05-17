Ananya Panday in Tiger Mist's co-ord crop top & mini skirt set shows how to go chic with pink; Yay or Nay?

The summer's fashion siren is a biggie in colours and prints. You know it, we know it, and celebrities too. Keeping up with the best of the season's theme also includes coordinated sets as seen everywhere. It's been the rage, climbed major statement-making steps, and let's all binge on some fun fashion, together! You too can veer towards the edgier style side with these cutesy outfits as brunches and parties kick up.

As for the latest B-town scoop, divas like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted outside Mumbai's go-to dinner hub of celebs. And, as expected we couldn't resist the charm of looks brought by these stunners. The Gehraiyaan star tickled the chic mode desire in us and her coordinated ensemble wvogas so good, that you'll want to give it more than a double-take this season.

Ananya rolled out a stupendous look in Tiger Mist's chevie top that featured two shades of pink and noodle straps. This printed crop top gave a show of her toned midriff and was rightly teamed with a matching high-waisted mini skirt that had a ruched finish, a silver metal ring that held the train in place, and an asymmetric hem.

The 23-year-old rocked the two-piece set with silver oversized hoop earrings, Louis Vuitton's blue shoulder bag with a gold chain-link strap, and white sneakers. If sporty isn't your game, throw in stilettos and maybe carry a sparkly clutch if you were to head to date. A little bling does good! Ananya's hair was styled straight with a middle partition, her eyes were enhanced with kohl, eyebrows filled in, and her lips well glossed up.

