Ananya Panday in Torani's lehenga set shows how to enter a print party right with a desi note; Yay or Nay?

Folks, lehengas are going nowhere. Can these ever? You know where there is a desi ensemble, a lot is made. From statements to head turns, inspirations, and guessing games. Say when you see a breathtaking outfit, don't you get curious to get all of the tea about it? That's where we'd love to tell you nothing is impossible to not be yours. Need an example to show that Ananya Panday and lehengas always go together like the finest match you can imagine.

Also, did she bring a breath of summer with her latest ethnic look? Pay attention to all flower print fanatics. Certain beautiful stay and here's proof. The Liger actress was styled by Meagan Concessio in a Torani lehenga set. So, what is in full bloom again? We're happy and so are you, the beauty of the print play is seen here with floral and chevron. The fusion of colours here beautified both the strappy printed blouse with a sweetheart neckline and mini green scalloped hem.

This cropped number was put together with an aqua blue flared skirt curated with handwoven chanderi and cotton silk. Keeping her midriff bare and sensuous, a dupatta that bore the same prints was placed on one side and it also entailed colourful tasseled detail at the hems. What lovely attire for a daytime wedding, isn't it? Style yours with silver accessories and have your tresses hold some cute waves in place. Ananya wore a bindi, a glossy lip hue, and her matte makeup also included a black eyeliner.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

