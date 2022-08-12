Ananya Panday in track pants and a crop top shows how to make your day a whole lot cooler; Yay or Nay?

Every now and then there's a new movie in line that awaits its release. This very news sends a thrill to both movie buffs and fashion geeks, are we right? And that's exactly the tradition Ananya Panday is swearing by currently. It's been a busy and bright season for her as she's promoting Liger with her co-star, Vijay Deverakonda. Whether you've consciously subscribed to fashion trends or feel like you've got too many to catch up with or you see it as a time-demanding exercise, her recently-donned outfits are what good fashion lessons are built on.

Ananya brought to our screens another joyous shot of cute colours last night and it had to do with the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan movie's shoot wrap-up party. Work hard, party well, and dress up the best. Where there are full-on comfy track pants, our eyes are fixated on them until it makes an entry into our closet. She's wearing purple in all its splendour and it's vivid!

The starlet loves her cargo pants and when she doesn't go out and about with one, she knows how to take that sporty-cool appeal around. She quickly gives sneakers a spot in her look. Did she bring her signatures again? She sure did with monotone violet track pants and with paper bag-style waist and a black drawcord. Ananya styled this relaxed-fit number with a noodle-strapped crop top which featured colourful abstract prints and an asymmetric mini keyhole detail that was placed close to the neckline and towards the side of the tight-fitted top.

She's a sneakerhead as we mentioned earlier and here's one more example. Ananya's sleek hairdo and dewy makeup brought a good share of sheen and her pastel purple earrings have our vote as well.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: 5 Times her glam rounds in neon green made us stop and swoon