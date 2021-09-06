Ananya Panday is the ultimate fashion guide for a perfect Sunday brunch outfit: Yay or Nay?

If you want a fashion guide to dressing up for a day out, one name pops up in mind, Ananya Panday. It's not much time since she is in the industry but, being a star kid, eyes are on you all the time. Before even stepping foot in the movie career, she made great impressions on the audience with her style.

Ananya Panday is loved for her cute and comfy outfits. Her Instagram is full of such looks, and you can have some ideas for your next day out. Always seen in comfortable dresses, joggers, or shorts, the Khaali Peeli actress knows to ace a look. The young girls in their 20's can definitely relate to her style.

Yesterday, Ananya was seen with her parents for a Sunday brunch outing. Her whole outfit was the perfect combination of trendy yet comfy. She wore a beige crop top with a red shirt with black and yellow print layered over it. The shirt was open from above, and a knot was tied in the front. She paired it with white denim shorts with a casual raw hem embracing her perfectly toned legs.

We all know Ananya's craziness for sneakers so, how could she leave them out? Paired with her fun multi-coloured sneakers and a dainty golden neckpiece, she completed her look.

She kept it totally simple with a bare face and her side-parted raw wavy hair. Opting for a totally basic look for a day out, Ananya totally rocked the look.

Will you try out this look for brunch or hanging out with your girls? Tell us in the comments down below.

