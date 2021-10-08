Ananya Panday's airport style will help anybody slip out of uncool clothes

Bouncing back to the casual days where jumpsuits and jeans were a part of your regular life may seem a tad bit difficult. But, as we've already eased ourselves into what we call a not-so-new normal, we'd be surprised to learn that you're not ready to slip into cool outfits again. How about a vacay in these? Ananya Panday has been a natty jet-setter.

The ultimate goal of a journey is to help you experience and have your pockets filled with memories. This can be your excuse to head to a no-bustle location and set your mind free. While you’re at it, consider switching up your lockdown-style if you haven’t yet and get going with a great glam on. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress has had everybody at the airport gaze at her casual outfits from shorts to pants and everything perfect you can name.

There’s something that crop tops that do not feel or look so out of trend. It’s ever-chic and ever-fab, Miss Panday sure knows it the best. She teamed her beige jogger pants with a white tee that came with a graphic print of a baby angel. To crop out the boring look that would come with the full-length t-shirt, she styled it by tying a front knot. White lace-up shoes and a Louis Vuitton tote completed her look.

The casually chic looks keep dropping by at our screens and Ananya sure plays a role in it especially with white shorts and ripped jeans she takes to too many places. She wore a cropped black tee that bore white typography and had a faded touch. Ananya paired it with white distressed shorts, while an LV tote and white sneakers added the finishing touches.

No matter how experimentation you’d like to be with your style. Denim will stay long enough to promise you a nifty look. Although, a challenge you’re most likely to face is that jumpsuits sit tight making them less friendly when you are aiming for a breezy outfit. This one-piece number came with a zipper, gathered details, and pockets. She took her Balenciaga crossbody bag, shaded sunglasses, and funky shoes with the neon orange laces for a spin along with her.

With a top so cute, we’re counting down the days to our next trip. The Khaali Peeli actress kept it pretty with a pink snuggle-worthy top with floral prints which she wore over a white crew neck cropped tee and clubbed it with ripped jeans. Another LV bag stepped into her favourite list as seen here. Chunky white sneakers and a headband adorned with pearls rounded out her look. From the airport, flight to the outing that follows once you reach the destination, you can wear it all day and beyond.

Ask not just the fashion pack but also every person you know about the longevity of good denim pants. With comfort as key, except a relaxed, and fashionable ride with these. The 22-year-old girl opted for a black printed pullover that had the snow-white character on it which she complemented with blue denim jeans. With glossy shoes on, one could instantly talk about how modish it looked.

No matter how keen you seem to hop onto new trends that bear the title travel-friendly outfits, nothing will ever feel complete without black pants and here her culottes with side slits nailed it for her. She locked her look with a white crop top and pink jacket that had white contrast stripes. Adidas sneakers when put together with an LV tote make for a swanky show.

Which is your favourite look? What according to you makes for an ideal airport look?

