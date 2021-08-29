Ananya Panday's Bodements coordinated black skirt set is the perfect outfit for Sunday brunch: Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the most stylish and sought-after actresses in the Bollywood industry today. The SOTY 2 star is always on trend and has a particular fondness for coordinated sets that are big right now. Panday's latest coordinated skirt set from Bodements, styled by Lakshmi Lehr, makes for the perfect Sunday brunch look.

Ananya Panday put forth a chic look in a black coordinated skirt and cropped jacket. The Khaali Peeli star's pinstripe Bodements outfit bore silver rivets all over the edges. Panday's wrap-style skirt showed off her lean legs. She styled this with a matching cropped blazer jacket with rolled-up sleeves. Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, a black bralette beneath this completed her look.

A silver chain-link necklace, minimal silver ring and black strap-on pumps made for the perfect addition of minimal accessories for the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress' look.

For her glam, the actress opted for a poker-straight hairdo, filled-in brows, shimmery eyeshadow and glossy nude lips. A flawless base and rosy cheeks were all that she needed to complete her look that we think is perfect for a Sunday brunch out with friends.

What are your thoughts on Ananya Panday's coordinated skirt suit? Despite being just three films old, she's managed to pave her way into the fashion scene and give us one fashionable look after another.

Yay or Nay for Ananya's look? Where would you wear it? Comment below and let us know.

