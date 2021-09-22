Ananya Panday's comfy printed tee from Urban Outfitters turns out to be her favourite again; Yay or Nay?

No matter how polished you want to look every single time, it’s your t-shirt that will have your heart secretly captivated. Can't let go of the comfort you seek from your clothes, right? There's probably no replacement to the sheer coolness of tees. We trust this to be true as we noticed Ananya give her vote for the second time to this tee.

She’s often seen sporting cropped tees, tie-dye outfits, and white shorts. Not just when in the city but also when she’s ready to take off. Being one of the coolest girls in B-town, the Khaali Peeli actress often walks through the unconventionally stylish route, and we saw her do it again. We’re here yearning for a peek into her closet and girl, do we love her latest look? The answer shall remain a yes, forever. As seen last night in an Urban Outfitters’ printed t-shirt that spoke of “Love each other” and “Love the earth” with the design of the global map on it. She teamed this crew-neck number worth Rs.2k with matching-hued culottes that cropped right below her knee. Did you notice how she found her way back to crop tops? She simply rolled it up to create that effect. To seal her OOTN, she went all-out quirky with blue flats that came with evil-eye symbol, hoop earrings, and cowrie-shell neck chain.

The first time she donned it, Ananya also embraced the denim power. How can one unsee that patchwork blue denim bucket hat that reminds us of a chill and fun day out by the beach? The Pati Patni Aur Woh starlet wore the same top and chose to tuck it inside denim pants. She chose to skip accessories and pull off the look with a playful vibe. Voila, you’ve now picked up two hacks to sport your t-shirt.

Are you team 1 or team 2? Pick your favourite style and let us know in the comments below.

