Ananya Panday's cool style alert in a denim strapless top and ripped jeans is all things love; Yay or Nay?

If you're trying your best to look at monsoon fashion trends with fresh eyes, good luck to you. Can't let go of strapless tops and ripped jeans? Ah, the very best of summer days were all about denim. Some old habits die hard and if you want a cool outfit to be re-worn from lunches, parties to dinners, here's a reference that has received a glam trial and offered no error. How about you follow this style track? Ananya Panday, you lookin' fab girl!

Denim is a given foundational staple that makes your closet what it is. So, more is good and especially as this denim-on-denim trend says so. The love for denim is only getting serious and we're loving what it looks like. It could also bring the best kind of comfort you're looking for. Just look at the fabric, looks top-tier indeed! On work or fashion duty, Ananya knows how to define cool in the rightest way possible. As seen here for yet another Liger movie promotion, she rocked a blue denim look in a strap-free top that featured double flap pockets, multiple buttons, and textured details. Meagan Concessio clubbed this top with high-waisted ripped jeans which gave it a chic aesthetic.

Nothing like a well-rounded look and what could raise our eyebrows? The answer is boots forever! An amazing styling is done with pointed-toe boots that suited the hue of her twisted hoop earrings. Ananya's hair looked pretty with tousled waves and her eye makeup was all about a smoke show with black kohl.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani to Kriti Sanon: 5 blue kurtas to get glamour rolling this festive season