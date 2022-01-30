Ananya Panday's cropped sweater and distressed jeans combination is perfect to beat the chill: Yay or nay?

Ananya Panday might just be a few films old but she's already managed to make her mark and win hearts. The 23-year-old actress, despite only doing three films, has a number of blockbusters up her sleeve this year. From Gehraiyaan to Liger, the actress is set to take over our screens!

Panday was spotted with director Shakun Batra, grabbing a bite in the city. For this chill evening, Ananya looked like the girl-next-door in a simple cropped oversize knit sweater that she paired with high-waist distressed jeans. A pair of chunky white sneakers, and her go-to oversized tote bag completed Panday's fuss-free look as she struck a pose for the shutterbugs.

The diva stepped out sans makeup and didn't hesitate from showing off her bare, glowing skin as she smiled widely for the paparazzi.

Ananya's look is perfect for these chilly evenings when you want to keep toasty and also look trendy. This outfit was a break from the star's glam looks for the promotions of Gehraiyaan, which the entire cast has been promoting back-to-back till the film releases.

The actress loves her chunky sneakers and it was no surprise that she sported them along with her effortless ootd to catch up with her director.

What are your thoughts on Ananya Panday's look? Do you like her de-glam look as much as her glamorous ones? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

