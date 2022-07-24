Ananya Panday's glam in Self-Portrait's co-ordinated set made fire our favourite emoticon again; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday, you look so fly! When you have a skirt and crop top ready to drool over, you can't be divided on its appeal. These are not your regular co-ords, these are fashion plus fire ones as given a thumbs up to by the Liger actress. Monsoon is in full effect and you may think twice about whether this set is one to bank on. Good things come in small packages and with fashion on our minds all year round, no season is seen as a barrier. We're ready for it all!

For all those chic party days, let's look at what could make for an unfailing mood. Matchy-matchy combos have been ticking every fabulous fashion checklist we've set, including your celebrities who are having their moment with these. Pictured at the Russo Brothers party, Ananya was seen in a red and white Self-Portrait combo which featured a crop top with bouclé stitching, a square neckline, double straps, and frayed hems. That toned midriff though. This Rs 13,573.74 looked complete with skorts that looked alike.

Skirts and shorts, both our favourites served at one go, we love it! This Rs 31,938.20 high-waist number entailed an asymmetric hem which was a complement of the overlap detail. It also held a black button fastening. Ananya's night-out look was wrapped up in red strappy stilettos, earrings, and gold rings. She ditched a handbag and let her makeup do some talking too. Super glossy and do you see what kohl has done here? Her simple middle-part hairdo looked nice too.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

