Ananya Panday's go green look in a cropped tank top and cargo pants is all things cool; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday is a bonafide crop top and cargo pants fan. Just as some of us can't pass a day without greens colouring up our plates pretty and healthy. If your monsoon looks a lot like summer, we don't blame you. Celebrities are taking us in that very direction and if you're absolutely fine with ensembles that stick to your skin, allow us to say the truth, you haven't moved past the sultry season.

Monsoon isn't the season of sunshine but can we skip the thought of colours we still have in our minds? We want outfits that read cool or nothing and are a little too green as well. Keep your OOTD unfussy as the Liger actress put a colour coordinated look. Opt for an Iets Frans cropped sleeveless tank top which looked cool with a striped close-neckline and hem. The sleeveless ribbed number also had mesh detailing which brought its own natty effect.

The 23-year-old's street style is effortlessly easy, playful, and perfect to replicate. We could use a saviour also known as cargo pants to warm us up. With multiple pockets, this high-waisted number looks best to wear for when you're pressed for time and have coffee and lunch outings to hit. Style it with your go-to sneakers or a new find to keep the sporty vibe on. Ananya's rounded off her off-duty look with an untied tie, middle-parted and slightly sleek. The starlet kept her glam minimal with eyebrows groomed and a filling is done with kohl. And, a matte pink lipstick added a soothing and pretty touch to her look.

