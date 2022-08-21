Ananya Panday's House of CB dress is the floral charm you need to sign up for a glam brunch look; Yay or Nay?

When a dress day arrives, live in it all-out. Just as today is one such fine example. Summer glamour all the way is the mantra that is stuck in our minds (thank goodness) and here we are to talk about the one that has hit the height of floral daze. Ananya Panday has set the internet aflame with her sartorial looks for Liger movie promotions. The latest evidence? A pretty flower-printed dress. This inspiration has caused a great deal of envy, not that we haven't sounded way too obvious. Hints have been poured out well, isn't it?

Just as good as a dress is considered to be a staple, so is this print. Loved to an ineffable length by most of us, it's so hard to not have at least one or more of it. As brunches prove to make up our happy moments, here's a cute catch. Celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio picked out House of CB's Carina midi dress for Ananya Panday. She painted her day as lovely as the Bengaluru weather to promote her soon-to-release film in the said city. Need a dress for a date as well? Style it up with white stilettos and carry a mini clutch.

This ensemble featured prints in triple shades, two noodle straps, and a gathered bust which was held so beautifully together with a drawstring tie-up detail. Its plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, both are perfectly designed and put here to show its stance on owing the limelight, let's put it as a success. Also taking Ananya's elegant look forward were accessories such as rings and mini hoop cum drop earrings from Inaya. Wind-swept hair, matte makeup base, and pink lipstick with a touch of sheen are all so gorgeous.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan to Kriti Sanon: 6 stellar ways to go bright in saree this festive month