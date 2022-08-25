Ananya Panday's Liger promotional looks are sheer love at first sartorial sight with co-ords and desi outfits

It's been a minute since we obsessed over Ananya Panday's promotional looks for Liger. True to the adage that good things need to be celebrated and treasured, we rightly did so. Who wouldn't when a slew of new-age glam outfits are the focus? The fashion servings throughout have been a refreshing delight to watch, to say the least. Celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio and the actress together have pushed sartorial boundaries once again and have successfully gripped our interests. So much so, we can't wait to replicate these as our list of parties to attend and festivals expand.

If 'We'd wear forever attire' had a name, it would be a saree. To be precise, this red hot Arpita Mehta creation. Ananya's first day of movie promotions kickstarted with this look, so might as well sing praises in an outfit that won't be forgotten to mark such a memorable moment. This hand-embroidered monotone ruffle sari was teamed with a bralette-style blouse and a choker necklace to accessorise her ethnic look.

A party dress that can do it all? The list starts with ultra-impressive. The Room 24 midi dress featured a halter-neck, a cut-out detail enough to leave the midriff bare, and a thigh-high slit. Stylish enough to go with this black ensemble is pointed-toe pumps and a minimal jewellery line.

Sweet, bright, and cute. Just what date should feel like. Look the part with a casual Stella Mccartney sleeveless top with zipper detail and extra straps. This was crop top was teamed with high-waisted blue denim cargo pants from Dhruv Kapoor. Would your wear silver mini hoop earrings and white sneakers like Miss. Panday?

One of the nattiest gingham printed co-ords we ever spotted, this BodyEpisodes three-piece combo featured a cropped shirt, bralette, and high-waisted trousers. We're thinking picnic as well, ah, it's the white and red doing it all. Ace your OOTD with white sneakers and hoop earrings.

Can't get enough of yellow? Your Bollywood celebrities are letting this hue get some major attention this season. This spiffy Club L London one-shoulder bodycon dress can be a good steal for a brunch. Look like a stunner with Christian Louboutin ankle-strap stilettos and rings and earrings from Swarovski.

Something about an orange ensemble says flashy and fly. This Ciberia Shop mesh bodysuit is chic proof. Also for the win are crystal studded embellishments and an oval-shaped open back feature. Keep your look casual and cute with Mixedgals white denim and accessories such as beaded chains and bracelets.

Slipping into the charms of the Victorian era in 2022 hits differently and it'll all make sense to you when you rock a corset top. This strapless blue top seen on the 23-year-old had a cropped asymmetric hem and criss-cross drawcord detail. Do you want to make a statement? Here's an easy formula to make it happen. Team your top with white Dhruv Kapoor cargo pants and pointed-toe pumps.

You deserve nothing less than exceptional and this lime green co-ord set can be your cosy companion. This Elleme knitted and collared crop top was worn with a high-waisted mini skirt. Gift yourself the best lunch look as you round this off with hoop earrings and pointed-toe pumps. With the looks pasted above for you, what is that one versatile and too fabulous accessory? Hoop earrings. What do you do when you see one? Add to your closet, it goes with everything and is best for daily wear.

If you're going to get yourself a lovely dress, you might as well do it right. That's why an LBD needs to be trusted. Studio Amelia's mini dress entailed noodle straps, a sweetheart neckline, and a mini cut-out. Wear it classy for a red-carpet move with black platform heels, Tuula Jewellery's ear cuffs, and Swarovski's mini drop earrings and rings.

Bappa's birthday is round the corner and could you look more festive than with a desi outfit? Go on an on-point ethnic style spree as more festivals are in the pipeline. The garb you see on Ananya is a Faabiiana creation with a mini embroidered kurta top, a printed dupatta, and flared bottoms. Add kadas and statement drop earrings to this super ivory look. That's a standard code to pack a flaw-free festive look.

We made not take every duty seriously but denim somehow stands a chance always. Ananya's denim-on-denim look had a strapless top with pockets and high-waisted ripped jeans as the highlight. Slay on with twisted hoop earrings and boots.

The most beautiful wedding day was apparently coloured in all things black and gold. Oh, did we just hint at inspiration for a shaadi attendee? This desi bet is as best as it can get. Looks utterly stunning according to us. Where to get the dori and bugle bead embellished plunging neckline blouse, the organza dupatta and a simple and plain flared skirt? From Ritika Mirchandani. Complement this look with kadas and earrings.

In a pretty and perfect world, there exists a blue bodycon dress every birthday baby and a party-goer is sure to love. Courtesy of Galvan London's cut-out monotone sleeveless dress. The midi dress also had a halter-neck strap and a back slit detail. Look like a glam doll with Christian Louboutin's hot chic Loubi Odissey printed pointed-toe pumps.

A pantsuit is a blessing that's so posh and top-tier. Ananya suited up in a Kanika Goyal Jupiter two-tone set from Kanika Goyal Label. One way to make it work for a party: Style this houndstooth-printed coat and trousers with a strapless corset top, heeled leather boots, and hoop earrings.

When summer meets monsoon, we love it. Simply because we don't have to miss the best bits given by the fashion world. Head to a date, brunch, holiday, or where your heart takes you in this strappy dress. This floral-printed House of CB dress comes with a gathered bust and a thigh-high slit. What accessories would you opt for to make this dress look lovely?

R for red and all things ready for fun. Allow your look for the day and say the same. Bringing back ribbed tops in style is Ananya in a multi-coloured striped and strappy number and high-waisted pants with a bootcut-silhouette. Swear by sneakers and gold accessories as you can see above.

Spreading cheer and charm in equal parts is the actress in an Anita Dongre creation. What makes it the best? This Autumn leaves lehenga was designed with renewal fibres. The strappy cream sequin embroidered cropped blouse was combined with an organza silk skirt and a dupatta. Go desi and look like a doll with jhumkas and a ring.

Just as fashionable as a Gen Z would love her day to look. What looks top-notch with denim? Another denim. Keep up with blues in style as Ananya donned a bralette top and high-waisted pants which also had slide slits at the hems. You know the cool drill, hoop earrings, and chunky sneakers.

Okay so mentally, we're already at a wedding right now dressed in this indo-western ensemble. Pre-wedding celebrations are a lot more fun than the actual D-day, isn't it? So, why must you not live it all out? Dream bright, well you will when you have this Arpita Mehta gharara set. This Poppy Mango creation comes with a cropped embroidered blouse, a floral printed cape, and pants with a wide-legged silhouette. Look all striking with earrings, ring, and juttis.

The denim slay continues. Make your casual look all blue and a little white with a jacket that looks edgy with frayed hems. Same-same says the flared jeans too. A striped ribbed crop top and white sneakers look good here.

Elegant is the word. Ananya in a Devnaagri anarkali suit. When fuschia meets lace embroidered details, we get the best, proved well and how! She wore it with palazzo pants and an organza dupatta. Nothing classier to style your desi look than with chaandbali earrings, juttis, and kadas.

And, now let's wrap this edit with a bang. The most majestic of all. This Manish Malhotra indo-western royal blue chikankari combo had a crop top, palazzo pants, and an organza cape. A choker necklace, ring, bangles, and earrings can put the look of your desi dreams together. We mean in the comfiest way possible.

Which is your most favourite outfit here?

