Ananya Panday's Lionne outfit is equal parts edgy and chic: Yay or Nay?

It seems like there is no stopping Ananya Panday currently. The 24-year-old who is all set for the release of her film Gehraiyaan, has been promoting the film with all that she's got, with her co-stars, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The actress' promotional looks for the Shakun Batra directorial, have triggered some controversy but her looks have only been getting better.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr for the promotions today, Ananya kept her look basic and simple in a black ribbed crop top with an inverted sweetheart cut out held together with a string, from Lionne clothing. Panday kept things as minimal as possible by styling this with a pair of high-waist baggy red pants with patch pockets.

The outfit showed off the actress' lean torso and she further styled this with a pair of chunky sneakers. Gold hoop earrings and minimal gold rings completed her look.

Panday's makeup game has gone up a notch. With her poker-straight hair styled to one side, a soft glam look with rose-tinted cheeks and glossy lips, her makeup looked almost effortless. It also brought out the actress' sporty personality, since Panday is often seen picking out comfortable chunky kicks for when she steps out and doesn't want to dress up too much.

We quite liked this look in the photoshoot but when Panday was papped, we thought the outfit fell short and didn't do her justice.

What are your thoughts on Ananya Panday's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

