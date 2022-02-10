Ananya Panday's Lizzy skirt & Rox bralette from The Dolls House Fashion is a fab date outfit: Yay or Nay?

We all definitely know a thing or two about dressing up this month revolves around how cute looks are put together for a date. And, while we're at it, we might as well do it like a queen and let it lean towards a racy aesthetic. You can't absolutely beat the classic charm of dresses said no one ever because what we have lined up for you here today will have you bring about a chic twist to your style. A much needed when you want to stand out and look as top-notch as your bae.

Dresses? Say nothing at all. Because you're now about to have zero regrets about losing the touch with your dresses, here's a lesson on how to look dressed to kill. Gehraiyaan movie is just one day away from reaching our screens and last night the movie crew was out for the premiere. The stars had their hot show and Ananya Panday too was in her natty element but we love that it wasn't just another outfit. She brought vegan leather to our notice as she was styled by Lakshmi Lehr in The Dolls House Fashion's Lizzy mini skirt and Rox bralette.

The Rs. 12,167.16 sleeveless black crop top bore a sweetheart neckline and was clubbed with a black and white mini skirt. The high-waist structured skirt with V-shaped patterns costs approximately Rs. 17,235.80. But, a 'lewk' doesn't completely reach its glam point with accessories, and her stunning chunky necklace and pointed-toe black heels with ankle straps do the cut so stellar. Miss Panday's semi-sleek hair was open and her eyebrows looked bright. We think it's saucy!

