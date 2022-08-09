Ananya Panday's love for co-ord sets is a chic affair in LoveBirds shorts and Elleme skirt combo; Yay or Nay?

Days are passing by and more co-ordinated sets are making their way into our closets. Celebrities have a ruling hand with this obsession we've caught hold of. But, most importantly, co-ords simplify styling as these aid in assembling looks in mere seconds. What's your mood for brunches, dates, and travels like? These references we have for you don't skimp on comfort and charm and that's why Ananya Panday is our absolute favourite. Here goes your polished style guide.

When cute meets cool, here are the looks to expect. Having seen back-to-back ten-star-worthy looks, our commitment towards co-ordinated combos just got stronger. The Liger crew returned to bay last night post their upcoming movie promotions in Ahmedabad. Seen at the Mumbai airport, Ananya was styled by Meagan Concessio in a two-piece knitted set from Lovebirds Studio. Who doesn't love to modish look? Covered all over with white and blue diamond-shaped checkmate prints, it had a button-down shirt with a collar, a V-neck, short sleeves, and multiple buttons. What's more? The Rs. 20,900 set also entails shorts. She carried a Saint Laurent black quilted tote bag and white sneakers to keep her look marvellously sealed and chic-ed up!

Going green is the best feeling today and forever, just as this look rightly says so. For today's dose of movie promotions, she was dressed up by the same Celebrity fashion stylist in Elleme lime green knitted crop top which had a white collar and V-neckline and short sleeves with ribbed detailing also visible on her hem. This tight-fitted top was clubbed with a high-waisted mini skirt that matched so smoothly. A stunner with gold accessories and white Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan: 7 Celebs who showed how to shine max in dresses on your birthday