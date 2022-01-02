Ananya Panday's making a strong case for Kitson's sweater and a beanie this winter: Yay or Nay?

The season sent a message asking for layers of outfits and if you know there was no option of leaving this on reading. Winter doesn't seem like it's going to wind down anytime soon, so get yourself to revel in the cosiness of something as cute and cuddly as sweaters. These not only offer up a soft touch but also show how to make a chic statement. Let's get to the best part? You can wear sweaters anywhere and at any time until you're not right under the sun. You've to get fried in less than a minute then.

Here's an inspiration dropped straight from Rajasthan's National Wildlife park. we feel the heat and the cuteness is to die for. Ananya Panday went on a vacation with rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khattar and the Khaali Peeli duo's holiday pictures are to die for. The latter was adorably dressed in Kitson from Los Angeles' white cashmere sweater. The hand-stitched number entailed a ribbed crew-neck detail which was on her full sleeves and hemline. The embroidery in black read, "channeling my inner happy" and she wore the Rs. 21,981.64 number with blue ripped skinny fit jeans. As she soaked up some sunshine in Ranthambore, we also noticed she accessorised her look with a yellow ribbed beanie and lace-up black boots.

Miss Pandey left her pretty hair open as the cap complemented it. As for her makeup, he groomed and drew her eyebrows neat and her lips had a glossy look. You can style this up with black jeans as well and you can take these out not just when on a vacation. Even shopping works, minus the beanie.

