Ananya Panday's one shoulder top & skinny pants are the PERFECT combo for a sleek date night look: Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the most stylish millennial actresses in the country today. From elegant desi looks to stylish western outfits and even comfortable athleisure, the actress has managed to ace it all. Yesterday, Panday along with her mother, Malaika and Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and more made their way to Manish Malhotra's house for a house party.

The youngest of the lot, the Student of the Year 2 actress, Ananya Panday looked stunning at the designer's house party. She opted for a head-to-toe black look which involved a one-shoulder black crop top that she styled with a pair of high-waisted black skinny pants that hugged her lean frame. The 22-year-old actress completed this outfit with a pair of clear heels.

Known to keep her makeup to a bare minimum, the actress opted for a subtle glowing look. A flawless base, dusted rosy cheeks and lots of highlighter ensured she looked radiant. Glossy neutral lips, filled-in brows and defined eyes enhanced her look further. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star's hair was styled into tousled, beachy face-framing waves and elegant gold hoop earrings topped off the look.

We think Ananya's look is just right for a sleek date night look with bae this weekend. What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani paired a peach tracksuit with Rs 2.5 Lakh Louis Vuitton crossbody bag at the airport: Yay or Nay?