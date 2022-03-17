Ananya Panday's OOTD is super fuss-free with a ribbed knit crop top and cargo pants: Yay or Nay?

Spotting bright rays of sunshine, pretty flowers in full bloom, and most people decked up in eye-catching hues is symbolic of summer. With winter jackets no longer having an impact on style, we now have cooler outfits spinning out on the daily. If blurring the lines between lightweight, less sweaty, and a lot chicer feels like the best thing to do this season, introduce yourself to this fresh new style.

Alert: Next-level reveal of a toned midriff and a casual look so dashing, our eyes are hooked and how. The Gehraiyaan starlet was snapped out and about in the city, she's becoming a pro at placing cargos on a style streak. With an inherent sense of a dashing and relaxing appeal, the humble crop top made an entry via a sleeveless ribbed knit top. Best made to replace your t-shirt with short or full sleeves, you can put on the heat easily. She styled this cute number with high-waist light blue cargo pants. Denim has officially become a summer favourite and this is all you need to elevate your fashion energy.

A look at the 23-year-old's double pocketed-pants will tell you a breezier take is the only cool we need. Ananya's white kicks brought a polished sporty look and that contrast detail you see is a testament to the fact that the starlet pays heed to details. Her short hairdo with a middle-partition and soft beach waves looked pretty on her and she proved that well-moisturised skin is the best thing ever. She stuck to an almost no-makeup look with just her eyebrows shaped and filled-in.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

