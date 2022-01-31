Ananya Panday's peach bodycon dress topped with an orange blazer is dopamine dressing done right: Yay or Nay?

Despite being just three films old, Ananya Panday is already one of the leading actresses of the Hindi film industry today. The diva is currently keeping herself busy with the promotions of her next film, Gehraiyaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

The actress who plays Tia in the film was all dressed up to promote the film with her co-stars. Ananya who has truly elevated her style game recently picked out a bright outfit. A peach-hued bodycon dress hugged her slender figure and featured a bustier-style orange neckline. To match this, she rocked a bright neon orange single-breasted blazer.

Ananya, who is not big on accessories, was styled by Lakshmi Lehr, who ensured the actress stuck to the bright tone of the outfit with a pair of strappy stilettos.

The actress' hair and makeup is also worth a mention. Her centre-parted brunette locks with hints of caramel was styled into messy waves that ended below her shoulders. Her makeup was kept to a minimum with a glowing base, dewy cheeks, filled-in brows and glossy pink lips to complete her look.

We loved Ananya's look from head to toe and thought it was the perfect outfit to show us how to do the dopamine dressing trend right!

