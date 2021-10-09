Ananya Panday's powder blue indo western outfit at the airport is perfect for festive fusion look: Yay or Nay?

Known for her trendy casual and formal looks, Ananya Panday is one who manages to pull off everything from lavish gowns to athleisure outfits with absolute ease. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star was spotted at the airport earlier today along with designer Manish Malhotra in a casual indo-western outfit. Take a look and let us know your thoughts.

22-year-old Ananya Panday knows how to make a statement with her style. Be it a casual jumpsuit, comfortable athleisure, trendy street style looks or even elegant desi ensembles, nothing is off-limits for the lean actress. The diva was spotted heading back into the city with ace designer Manish Malhotra. At the airport, Ananya kept it comfortable in a powder blue short kurti with tie-dye prints all over it and an embroidered yoke neck design. A pair of matching loose pants and blue evil eye slippers completed Ananya's airport look.

Beside her, Manish Malhotra looked simple and stylish in a black tee and jeans that he styled with a contrasting blue zip-up jacket. Monochrome sneakers and Louis Vuitton canvas bag to carry his essentials, completed the designer's airport look.

We think Ananya's indo-western fusion airport look is perfect for when you don't want to go all-out desi with your look.

What are your thoughts on Ananya Panday's airport look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

