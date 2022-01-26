Ananya Panday's red Magda Butrym mini dress is the perfect pick for your Valentine's Day date: Yay or Nay?

The promotions for the upcoming film Gehraiyaan, starring Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi is in full swing right now. The stars are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting their film which is set to release on February 11. Ananya Panday has been giving us one too many stylish looks off-late and her most recent look too, made our eyes pop.

For her second promotional look, Ananya Panday picked out a bright scarlet red dress that's perfect for Valentine's Day. The full-sleeve blouse featured a deep v-neckline, structured shoulders and a large red flower that held the blouse intact and flowed into a figure hugging high-waisted skirt which featured a similar statement flower at her waist and ended high at her thighs and enabled her to show off her long toned legs. The actress was styled by Lakshmi Lehr for the event who ensured her look was complete with a pair of black pumps from Christian Louboutin. Stacked up gold rings and perfectly manicured nails rounded off her look well.

Panday's hair was parted in the centre and styled into glossy, beachy waves. Her makeup involved a flawless base, filled-in brows, flushed cheeks and lazy pink lips were all Panday needed to look her glamorous best.

We think Ananya's red dress is the perfect pick for your Valentine's date night with bae or your girlfriends. What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

