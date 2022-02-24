Ananya Panday's Studio Amelia tonal outfit is the perfect pick to kickstart the weekend; Yay or Nay?

It was a glamorous night for Bollywood as the who's who of the film industry stepped out to catch the special screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt's film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. One among them was Ananya Panday who was accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter. The 23-year-old actress who has really upped her style game was dressed perfectly for the occasion.

In a sandy brown outfit from Studio Amelia, Ananya Panday looked chic and put together for the screening last evening. The actress was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri for the occasion and chose a neutral-tone outfit. A simple crop top paired with a pair of high-waist trousers and topped off with a double-breasted blazer made for a simple look for the evening. The Gehraiyaan actress added a dose of glamour to the outfit by accessorising her look with a statement diamond choker necklace and heels that matched the hue of her outfit.

For her makeup, Ananya, who has been loving the dewy, rosy glow so far opted for a well-hydrated base, lots of highlighter on her cheekbones, tinted cheeks and matching eyeshadow while her pink lips were doused in gloss. Ananya's sleek brunette locks were pulled back into a low bun, giving off a business-like vibe.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh star's look for the evening is the perfect outfit to kickstart the weekend in, we think. The double-breasted blazer and trousers make for a formal look when buttoned up and the blazer can be discarded for a party look for dinner, making for the best desk to dinner fit. What say?

