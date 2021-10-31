Ananya Panday's tie dye kurta set is perfect for a dressed down desi look this festive season: Yay or Nay?

It was a quiet evening for Ananya Panday as she turned 23. The SOTY 2 actress didn't celebrate it with a party like she does every year but preferred to keep it low scale this time around. The actress even managed to get some work done and was spotted leaving a dubbing studio in a comfortable ethnic outfit.

Not one to fall back on ethnic dressing often, Ananya Panday stepped out in a tie and dye salwar suit that hung loose on her body. The 23-year-old's outfit featured lace hems on the sleeves as well as the bottom, to match with her white palazzo pants. The v-neck number featured tassels along the centre giving the outfit a boho vibe.

Simple pink kolhapuri slippers to match her outfit, a black wrist watch and her large water bottle to keep herself hydrated completed Panday's look.

Her hair was left open and no makeup ensured her skin could breathe.

Panday's outfit is the perfect pick for low key celebrations at home or a comfortable choice for when you don't feel like dressing up too much. Tie-dye is still very much in trend and Ananya's outfit is proof enough.

