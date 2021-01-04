  1. Home
Ananya Panday's vacation wardrobe ranges from floral bikinis to lots of tie dye & we are LUSTING over it

The actress who just returned from her Maldives vacation with Ishaan Khatter, where the duo brought in the new year, share glimpses of her wardrobe on her instagram. Take a look at all her outfits!
While Ananya Panday is back in the bay, the actress sure is missing her stay at the Maldives where she brought in 2021 with Ishaan Khatter. The millennial actress took to her Instagram where she shared pictures of herself getting tanned beneath the sun, in some of the most gorgeous outfits, we can't get enough of! From sunflower bikinis to floral co-ord sets and lots of tie-and-dye, we sure are lusting after Panday's' wardrobe.

On the first day of her five-day trip, Ananya picked out a colourful bikini set to lounge and snack in. She also shared her no-makeup look and showed off her flawless skin and messy hair.

For her second ootd, Ananya picked out a lovely floral co-ord set which featured an off-shoulder blouse and frill skirt. She paired this with a straw hat and animal-print bikini beneath.

To welcome the New Year, Panday rocked a bodycon sunset-hued tie-dye dress from I Am Gia, that she styled with a simple shell necklace. No makeup and beachy, tousled wavy hair completed her simple and stylish look.

Making a splash with her sunflower Shivaan and Narresh bikini, Ananya put her toned and slender figure on full display! Retro sunglasses and a visible tan were all that her look was about.

For her next look, Panday was all about tie-dye yet again! She rocked a simple white crop top with a pair of white and blue tie-dye jeans and statement heart earrings.

Panday shared yet another picture of herself in a blue bikini after returning back to the Bay. She looked stylish in a Seema Khan tasselled shrug she threw over her bikini to complete her look.

Which of her vacation outfits was your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

