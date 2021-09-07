Ananya Panday's white halter neck jumpsuit is the PERFECT outfit to take from desk to dinner: Yay or Nay?

A star in every sense, millennial actress Ananya Panday has time and again left us awestruck with her fashion game which is always on point. The actress was spotted at a shoot, looking her stylish best in a white halter-neck jumpsuit that is every bit chic. She styled it with a tan belt and we're taking notes!

One of the most effortlessly stylish actresses, Ananya Panday certainly knows how to turn a look around. The Khaali Peeli star manages to pull off street style looks with absolute ease. Not just that, she's managed to give us inspiration on formal as well as red carpet dressing.

Today, the 22-year-old Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was spotted at a shoot, in a pristine white outfit - one that we wouldn't recommend during the monsoon! Panday anyhow managed to sport her white halter-neck jumpsuit unscathed. It was incredibly flattering to her lean figure thanks to a tan belt that cinched her waist. The SOTY 2 actress kept the rest of her look minimal and opted for no other accessories, letting her outfit do the talking.

Panday's makeup though didn't go unnoticed. Her centre-parted hair was styled into glossy waves. A flawless base, filled-in brows, pink lips and defined eyes topped off the actress' subtle glam look.

We love Ananya's look and think it's perfect to take from desk to dinner as it is formal for the office and sleek yet perfect for dinner.

