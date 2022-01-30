Ananya Panday's white With Jéan's corset top & Cult Gaia's shorts is a hot sight we can't forget: Yay or Nay?

The winter style rut had you introduced to all types of jackets to layer. But, not every day needs to look and feel the same. Agree? We're thinking of a white outfit that'll bring summer already to us. The temps too tend to get moody and on such days when you see the sun shining bright, we're here to give you a lesson on how to take full advantage and style your day super fab. You won't sacrifice comfort and we're here to vouch for that. We got tips, girl!

We're all for drama or nothing, so trust us when we say we found just the chic thing. A couple of hours ago, Gehraiyaan's trio stars were spotted at a shoot location for their movie's promotions. The pretty Miss Panday brought a very fresh look forward that we think is ideal for the ones who love a good white and colour-blocking game. Think inspiration is appropriately stunning when you're ready to go for a brunch or daytime party. Here's how Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr kept it hot for the 23-year-old, Ananya.

First up, a monochrome look was curated with Cult Gaia's Alma white shorts. Available on Ajio Luxe, this Rs.18,899 mini number came with a back patch pocket and front overlap feature that created an asymmetric vent. That's the trendy take you don't know your shorts needed. This was teamed with With Jéan's strapless fasten top. This corset outfit bore a hook and eye front closure and non-functional silver buckles placed on both sides with an elastic. Its constructed boning detail looked extremely perfect to boot.

Throw on a blue blazer with white buttons if the weather doesn't allow you to keep your shoulders bare. Go bold and play bright with neon green pointed-toe pumps. Too many colours, too good for the eyes. Her accessories were all about statement-making with Misho Designs' silver chunky chain hoops and juicy pebble rings. Ananya's tresses were tied into a sleek ponytail and middle-parted so immaculately. Her matte skin makeup with glossy lips, eyebrows filled in, and soft pink blush, she looked like absolute eye candy!

