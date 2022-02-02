Ananya Panday's white on white denim Alice McCall look is perfect for cool Spring evenings: Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday's promotional wardrobe for her upcoming film Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles has been controversial. From short dresses and skirts to comfortable pants, the actress pulled off every outfit with so much confidence despite there being one too many faux passes.

For her latest look though, stylist Lakshmi Lehr seems to hit the nail on the head with an all-white denim look, one that is difficult to go wrong with. The 24-year-old actress kept it simple in a white Alice McCall button-up crop top styled with a pair of high-waist matching denim pants, with statement gold buttons. Over this, a white denim jacket with puff sleeves. A pair of leopard printed bright orange pumps added a splash of colour to this all-white denim look.

Ananya's makeup was inspiring. Stacy Gomes gave the Khaali Peeli star a flawless dewy base, filled in her brows perfectly and added a dash of shimmer to her lids. Muted pink glossy lips and flushed cheeks gave her a fresh look.

Her hair for this look deserves credit too. The actress who has been sporting voluminous glossy waves recently gave this look an additional edge by styling her caramelised locks into stylish messy curls that truly elevated this look.

Ananya Panday's outfit is perfect for warm Spring days that turn into cooler evenings as the jacket matches and is part of the outfit.

We quite liked this look of Ananya's and would wear it too! What are your thoughts on her latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

