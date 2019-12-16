Ananya Pandy makes a trendy statement by wearing a Leo & Lin skirt over her shirt; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday takes the trendy route as she joins the bandwagon of styling her skirt over the shirt. Check it out

Ananya Panday has created quite a lot of buzz in just numbered days and there’s absolutely no denying that! The actress who made her debut in Dharma Production’s Student of the Year 2 was recently seen in a film alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar which was titled, Pati, Patni Aur Woh. While she has been making quite a lot of buzz when it comes down to her work front, the actress is clearly doing the same with fashion. From mini dresses to trendy pantsuits to controversial tuxedo dresses, she has always made sure to put her best foot forward.

Today, it proved to be no different as the actress did not hesitate to experiment and made a trendy statement in a Leo & Lin attire. For the day out, the 21-year-old actress opted for a vinyl checkered skirt by the brand. She wore the transparent wonder over a long crisp white shirt dress that cropped at her thighs and showed enough of her long toned legs. Ms Panday then pulled her sleeve cuff up to add an extra element to the look.

Adding to it, Ananya glammed up for the look with a neutral-toned glam that consisted of a flawless base, brushed in eyebrows and matte lips. She then styled her long black mane into a simple centre-part as she let the remaining casually brush her shoulders.

We are complete fans of the look and think that her experiment with the skirt-on-shirt trend did prove to be fruitful. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

