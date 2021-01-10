Ananya, Tara Sutaria to Alia Bhatt in Yellow: 7 times B town's millennials donned Pantone's colour of 2021

Pantone declared yellow and grey as the colours of this year. Take a look at how you can sport the happy sunshine shade for every occasion.

To ring in the new year with positivity and happiness, Pantone declared two colours - Illuminating and Ultimate Gray, as the colours of 2021. While both shades are quite uncomplicated, dressing up in them can seem like a task from time to time as matching them with different colours is the hassle. Need some inspiration on how to rock the bright, sunshine hue? Bollywood's millennials have you covered!

Ananya Panday

The Khaali Peeli actress picked out a lovely yellow one-shoulder bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit to look sultry. Yellow strappy block heeled shoes and her hair styled into messy, beachy waves completed Ananya's gorgeous look.

Tara Sutaria

Taking the desi route ahead, Tara Sutaria looked radiant in a bright yellow Manish Malhotra number with a heavily embellished kurta that had intricate mirror work on it. Gold bangles, flushed cheeks and her hair styled into luxurious waves completed Tara's look.



The queen of uncomplicated summer looks, Alia Bhatt picked out a simple yellow summer dress. The puffy sleeve number with a plunging neckline paired with strappy heels and smoothened neat hair completed Alia's simple look.

Kiara Advani

The Indoo Ki Jawani actress rocked a bright yellow co-ord set while promoting a film. Making for the perfect summer or vacation look, Kiara picked out a simple strapless top with a statement knot and paired it with a high waisted skirt with a high-low hem and ruffles on it. Gold hoops were all she needed to complete her look.

Kriti Sanon

Have a flair for the dramatic? Kriti Sanon's bright yellow tassle dress with spaghetti straps is all you need to look good! Gold bangles, hoop earrings and her hair pulled back, ensured all eyes were on her statement-worthy outfit.

Sara Ali Khan

More of a jeans girl? Take inspiration from Sara's simple yet statement look! She picked out a dramatic satin puffy-sleeved crop top to pair with ripped, distressed jeans. A pair of bright and colourful pumps, hair styled into loose waves and kohl-lined eyes, completed Sara's look.

Janhvi Kapoor

One actress who cannot seem to get enough of sarees is Janhvi Kapoor. At a Bollywood wedding reception, the actress picked out a shimmery blouse with a scalloped hem and draped a bright, sunshine yellow saree in an unusual way over her shoulder from the back, showing off her toned figure. Drop-diamond earrings, a maang-tikka and glossy waves completed her look.

