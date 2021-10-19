Angelina Jolie accessorised her Balmain gown with a STATEMENT lip accessory for the Eternals premiere

It was a family affair for the Jolie-Pitt kids as they were by mom Angelina Jolie's side for the premiere of her upcoming Marvel film Eternals. The mother-of-six was joined by five of her children for the red carpet event of the film where she plays a warrior called Thena in the film. For this event, she struck a pose in a sandy-hued Balmain gown complete with a metal lip accessory!

The event that was held at Los Angeles saw the cast of the film turn up looking their absolute best. Angelina Jolie posed with her kids, Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh and Zahara who looked comfortable beside their mom. Looking her elegant best, Angelina Jolie opted for a brown strapless gown custom made by Balmain for the occasion. The outfit featured a pleated pattern across the sweetheart neckline and she paired it with metallic pumps that matched.

Her accessories were key to this look. Chunky bracelets, gold earrings and a metal lip accessory completed the Maleficent star's look.

And while four of her five kids posed beside their mother in casual outfits, Zahara was all glammed up in Jolie's Elie Saab shimmery gown that the latter wore to the Oscar Awards with Brad Pitt back in 2014!

What are your thoughts on Angelina Jolie's Balmain gown and Zahara stepping into her mother's shoes (literally)? Comment below and let us know.

