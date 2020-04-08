Angelina Jolie to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 6 Fashion tricks to steal from the BIGGEST divas

A couple of sassy tricks everybody from the industry swears by and would like you to take note of.

Ever looked at pictures of your favourite celebrity and wonder how they do it? How they manage to look so put together no matter where they are headed - the red carpet or running errands. With not a hair out of place, every look is like it has been professionally styled and clean with crystal clear skin and perfect hair.

Well, just like us, celebrities too have quite a few tricks and tips up their sleeve. While some prefer to rock mostly one shade of outfits, for other's it is one shade of lip colours. Check out all the fashion tricks some of the biggest names in fashion and cinema follow and take note!

Angelina Jolie - You can never go wrong with black

The Maleficent actress is known for sporting head-to-toe black outfits at almost every event and red carpet. From lavish gowns to pantsuts, Angelina Jolie believes that you can never go wrong with black. And every single time, we are blown away by how good she looks in the dark shade that adds a sense of mystery while also ensuring she looks chic.

Aishwayra Rai Bachchan - Red lipsticks for the win

The Bachchan bahu is seldom spotted witout a dash of colour on her face - specifically her cheeks! Aishwayra Rai is known for sporting different shades of red lips (though she does loves experimenting with other colours too). But at the end of the day, she goes back to red!

Gigi Hadid - Don't hesitate to experiment with metallics

The American supermodel seems to be able to rock the most complicated prints and shimemry outfits at the same time. The trick according to Hadid, is to be confident in whatever you wear and not hesitate. She loves to experiment with her looks and have fun with it. Take note!

- Sleek hair for the win

Deepika Padukone's name now runs synonymous to the ultra-chic, sleek hairstyle. Whether it is sarees or pantsuits, Padukone ensures that not a strand of hair is out of place as her hair is always slicked back in style!

Blake Lively - Don't be scared of bright colours and prints

Always smiling, looking happy and always on top of the world, Blake Lively never seems to let anything dampen her spirit. And her happiness radiates through her outfits as well as she is always seen in bright and happy colours and fun floral prints.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - The kohl-lined eyes and nude lips combination is unbeatable

The Begum of Bollywood loves to highlight one of her gratest featuers - her cat eyes. She loves to deck them up with kohl and her iconic, smokey eyes. While she makes sure the attention is on her eyes, she leaves her lips nude to balance out her look.

Which diva's style mantra resonates with you best? Let us know in the comment section below.

