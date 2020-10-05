Angelina Jolie, Alia Bhatt to Blake Lively: 5 Times champagne hued gowns made a red carpet statement 

The light, flattering tone made for some statement-worthy looks on both Indian and International red carpets. Take a look at our favourites!

When it comes to red carpets, every diva wants to shine bright and look her best. Glittery, bold and glamorous outfits are some of the most common sights on the red carpet. But over the years, it has been the more understated looks that have caught the eyes of fans and fashionistas alike. One of the most gorgeous yet subtle colours that have been on the red carpet for a while now, is the rosy champagne shade. Take a look at how the hottest stars have styled their looks!

Angelina Jolie

At the Cannes Film Festival alongside Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie opted for a champagne-hued gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit by Versace. Her hair styled to one side and bold red lips completed her subtle yet glamorous look.



For an awards show, Alia Bhatt opted for a pastel-hued pink champagne chiffon number by Georges Chakra. Alia looked whimsical with a dewy glow, her hair styled into a messy braid and neutral lips.

Blake Lively

At the 2014 Met Gala, Blake Lively sparkled and glittered in a gorgeous champagne-hued sequin number by Gucci. With her hair styled into old Hollywood-style curls, smokey eyes and red lips, nobody could take their eyes off the Gossip Girl star!

Scarlett Johansson

At the 2011 Golden Globe Awards, Scarlett Johansson looked regal in an Elie Saab number that featured a plunging neckline and lots of sequins all over the tulle fabric. Her blonde locks were pulled back lazily into a loose bun at the top of her head, blush pink cheeks and red lips completed her look.

Brie Larson

Captain Marvel aka Brie Larson was a vision at the 2020 Oscar Awards as she rocked a rosy champagne gown with vertical sequins all over her Celine gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a cape! With her hair pulled back, a clean, glowing glam look, Brie looked like she owned the red carpet in the subtle but glamorous gown.

Which of the champagne-hued gowns is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton can't stop twinning with her kids: 6 Times the Duchess twinned with George, Charlotte, Louis

Credits :Getty images

Share your comment ×