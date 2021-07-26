Angelina Jolie gives us lessons on Parisian street style as she strolls the streets of Paris in neutral outfit

Jolie swept her kids off for a luxurious vacation in Paris, soon after celebrating her 46th birthday with them in New York. The Eternals star and four of her six children were spotted sightseeing at the Eiffel Tower for a dinner date, did some shopping at Guerlain and KITHs and spent some much-needed quality time with her kids, sans Maddox and Vivienne.

Angelina Jolie swept us off our feet when she slipped into a classic black slip dress for the dinner date. She topped this off with a matching black trench coat and pumps along with a matching sling to keep things stylish. With her hair styled in a poker-straight manner and a black face mask, Jolie looked ultra-chic.

We can't ignore Zahara's style in this leaf green wrap-style dress that featured exaggerated dramatic sleeves and a thigh-high slit. We love how the teenager kept her look casual with a pair of simple white sneakers that made it easy for her to walk in.

For their next outing, Jolie kept close to Zahara as the mother-daughter-duo held hands at the French capital. The Maleficent star kept her look simple in a classic white maxi dress that was tied at the waist and paired with neutral-tone pumps. Zahara on the other handpicked out a printed blue floral maxi dress, a tie and dye bucket hat and showed off her perfectly styled dreadlocks.

While Zahara didn't change for the second leg of the day, Jolie stepped into another stylish outfit. A khaki-toned pantsuit looked every bit chic on the actress. She later got rid of her tie-up blazer and only showcased her high-waisted pants paired with a simple crisp white tee and a matching handbag. It was clearly all that the Mr & Mrs Smith actress needed to amp up her look.

Making a strong case for neutrals yet again, Angelina Jolie bundled up and kept warm in a white jumper styled with beige flared formal pants. Over this, she threw on a classic neutral-tone trench coat and accessorised her look with comfortable suede sandy hued loafers, a large tote bag, oversized sunglasses and a mandatory face mask to keep herself safe.

The actress let go of her classic blacks and seems to have a newfound liking for neutral tones. Can't say we blame her either! Which of Angelina Jolie's outfits from her Paris vacation is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kanye West pushes fashion boundaries by sporting an UNUSUAL full-face covering mask at 'Donda' listening event